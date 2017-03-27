Jenna Elfman Doesn’t Count Calories and Noshes on Avocado Toast: What She Eats in a Day

Between a new TV show premiering next month, two young kids and plenty of travel, Jenna Elfman keeps waking up at 4 a.m. But despite her early mornings, the actress makes sure to eat wholesome meals, without focusing on her calories.

“I don’t count calories. I just try to eat healthy while also letting myself indulge a bit from time to time, but still with organic, non-GMO ingredients as much as possible,” Elfman, 45, tells PEOPLE.

The 5’10” star of the upcoming ABC show Imaginary Mary kept track of everything she ate in a day — but admits that she wishes there were more vegetables represented.

“I usually eat A LOT more greens than what I did,” Elfman says. “But, it was a very busy three days and for some reason, my green intake wasn’t at it’s highest.”

Hydration

About 8 glasses of water a day

Breakfast

2 pieces of avocado toast on sprouted whole grain bread, sprinkled with Celtic sea salt

Apple

1 Americano coffee

Snack

Butter croissant

Lunch

Half of a pita sandwich with hummus, chicken, rice and lettuce

Small bowl of chicken noodle soup

Dinner

Yellowtail and tuna sushi

Miso soup

Edamame

Cucumber hand rolls

Dessert

Vegan honeycomb ice cream with caramel sauce

1 Americano coffee

Total Calories: 1,924

The Verdict:

Elfman makes great choices right off the bat with sprouted bread and avocado, says Chicago-based dietician Dawn Jackson Blatner. But she suggests dropping one of the slices of toast and topping the other with an egg or a sprinkle of hemp seeds for added protein. Blatner would prefer a white flour-free snack rather than the croissant, but she likes Elfman’s soup and sandwich combo — though she would add a dose of greens. “Make this sandwich into a ‘pita salad’ and it would be even better,” Blatner says. “Just empty the pita contents over salad greens & chop up the pita as croutons on top. Mmmmm.” Elfman’s sushi dinner, however, gets two thumbs up. “The miso soup and edamame fill you up so you aren’t eating as much sushi, which can be deceivingly high in calories,” Blatner says. And there’s no problem in finishing off the day with a sweet treat. “A little ice cream is smarter than eating a lot of ‘froyo’ style stuff.”