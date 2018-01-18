Jen Widerstrom Admits She Needs a Body Reset After 'Drinking a Lot' and 'Eating Fast Food'

Jen Widerstrom is ready for a total body reset.

The fitness trainer shared two photos of her stomach after “a very chaotic six months.”

“For the first time I visually see how that chaos as reflected in my eating habits and mental health,” Widerstrom wrote on Instagram. “With a huge amount of stress along side many things to be thankful for, I have been drinking a lot, eating fast food, and to be honest been mentally checked out.”

The former Biggest Loser trainer said that it was tough to share the two images publicly.

“To see the distention and my gut is the physical evidence that I’ve clearly been a been avoiding handling what I’ve been feeling and after knowing all of you for so long, I know you’ve been there too. But it stops NOW,” she said.

Widerstrom said that Thursday will be the start of a mental shift. She also committed to trying out a ketogenic diet.

“I’ve never attempted a keto system before so I figured it was about time I ran myself through it so I could give you all honest feedback about it,” Widerstrom said.

She said that she’s going to tackle this challenge for 17 days, and Thursday was day one.

“This all makes me a little freaked out, but to know you’re there makes it easier,” she told her followers.

Widerstrom is all about being honest with her followers. She previously posted side-by-side images to show how everyone — even people with abs — have stomach rolls.

“We all look like this when we sit,” she posted. “Don’t stress about the way your body looks in certain positions. These photos were taken 2 minutes apart!”