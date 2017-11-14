How Jason Momoa Added (Even More!) Muscle for Aquaman

As any Game of Thrones fan is distinctly aware of, Jason Momoa is already incredibly buff. But for his starring role in the upcoming Aquaman movie, the actor decided to add even more muscle to his frame.

The dad of two worked with trainer (and mountaineer) Mark Twight to come up with a training plan that would bulk up his chest and incorporate Momoa’s love of rock climbing. That, along with fight training to help him wield Aquaman’s trident, prepared Momoa for the role and maintain his 230-lb. body, which he discusses in Men’s Health‘s December cover story.

Momoa’s aware of the public fascination over his body, even if he doesn’t always enjoy it. During the Men’s Health photoshoot, he waved away the photographer looking for some candid shots — “That’s all they want — me with my shirt off!” he says, laughing — before going for it.

Because more than his body or a role, Momoa wants to be known as a good person.

“I want to be remembered as, I hope, an amazing husband and a great father,” he says. “My kids are the greatest piece of art. If I can pump them full of amazing stuff and surround them with beautiful art and music, then I’m going to live out my life watching them. They’re already way smarter and just way better than me.”

“I want it to be the greatest thing I ever do: make good humans.”

Momoa says that since becoming a dad — he has an 8-year-old and a 10-year-old with wife Lisa Bonet — he’s better to his body.

“I really can’t tell you what the hell I was doing before I had kids … Just wasting time. I think I was pretty reckless and definitely a bit out of control. Now I’m more focused,” he says. “I probably love myself more and take care of myself more because I want to stick around.”

Though he’s changed, Momoa still doesn’t see himself as a role model, even if fans do.

“I’m a degenerate too, you know? I have my ups and downs like anyone,” he says. “All I can do is be me.”