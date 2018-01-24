Jane Seymour is getting back to her roots.

The actress is reviving the ’80s aerobics craze — a fad she fully embraced during that decade — in Pop TV’s Let’s Get Physical.

“I used to do aerobics back in the day,” she tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “I frizzed out my hair, had the headband, the leotard that came right up to your waist, the belts.”

And Seymour, 66, drew upon her experience from that decade for her latest role as a zany mom fighting a rival gym alongside her son, played by Matt Jones. “I showed them photography I did back in the day with a big mane of frizzy hair,” Seymour says, referring to her costars. “They literally freaked out. It couldn’t be more authentic if it tried.”

The title of the show, which uses lyrics from Olivia Newton-John’s famous song Physical, also strikes a personal chord for Seymour. “Olivia Newton-John happens to be one of my closest friends,” the former Bond girl explains.

Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

The “Physical” singer, 69, was one of Seymour’s first friends upon arriving in the U.S. from England in 1976. “I actually lived with her sister,” Seymour says. “My father was her doctor over in England. So to have it called Let’s Get Physical, and to be shooting some B-roll stuff to her singing it, I called her up and I said, ‘You’re very famous right now!’ ”

And Newton-John offered her seal of approval for the show. “She loves it,” Seymour reveals. “She thinks it hilarious.”

RELATED VIDEO: WATCH: Olivia Newton-John Compares How Pop Stardom Has Changed Since Her ‘Physical’ Days

Off screen, Seymour’s fitness routine has moved away from aerobics and to incorporate the occasional spin class, light weight training and Pilates. “I was one of the first to do Pilates back in the day,” the Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman alum recalls. “My Pilates class would be Joan Collins, Natalie Wood and all the Charlie’s Angels.”

But she’s totally up for doing jumping jacks and power skipping on TV. “I’m an ex-dancer,” Seymour adds. “So hopefully they’ll let me do more in the future.”

Let’s Get Physical premieres Wednesday on Pop TV at 8:30 p.m. ET.