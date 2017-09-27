Jane Fonda Says It Was ‘Wrong Time and Place’ for Megyn Kelly’s Awkward Plastic Surgery Questioning

Jane Fonda was “shocked” by Megyn Kelly‘s choice of a question during a recent interview during which the Today journalist asked the two-time Oscar winner about her plastic surgeries.

“A little bit [shocked],” Fonda, 79, told ET Canada hours after the awkward sit-down aired on NBC on Wednesday.

“Given the fact that we don’t have a lot of time and [Robert Redford] is right here, it’s a weird thing to bring up – whether I’ve had plastic surgery or not. I have and I’ve talked about it. Seemed like the wrong time and place to ask that question,” the actress concluded.

During her appearance on NBC’s Megyn Kelly Today, Fonda shut down Kelly, 46, when she attempted a line of questioning about going under the knife — pivoting instead to promotional comments about her Netflix film with Redford, Our Souls at Night.

“You’ve been an example to everyone in how to age beautifully and with strength and unapologetically,” Kelly said. “You admit that you’ve had work done, which I think is to your credit. And you look amazing. Why did you say, I read that you said, you’re not proud to admit you had work done. Why not?”

Fonda appeared uncomfortable by the question, though. Staring back Kelly with bewilderment, she paused for a few seconds before finally asking, “We really want to talk about that right now?”

Kelly tried to recover. “Well one of the things people think when they look at you is how amazing you look,” she continued, attempting to get the 9 to 5 star to budge.

“Well thanks,” Fonda responded while deflecting the original question. “Good attitude, good posture, take care of myself — but let me tell you why I love this movie, Our Souls at Night, rather than plastic surgery,” she said.

While Fonda was uncomfortable with answering the plastic surgery question, Redford admitted to ET Canada that he was unfazed.

“It didn’t involve me. Of course, I haven’t had [plastic surgery],” he admitted. “I think Jane didn’t want to go there. I think she didn’t want to have the show turn into about her, her surgery or her look. It was about the quality of the performance.”

Adding, “I wasn’t paying a lot of attention.”

Our Souls At Night premieres on Sept. 29 on Netflix.