Jane Fonda Reveals She Had a Cancerous Growth Removed From Her Lower Lip

Jane Fonda announced she had a cancerous growth removed from her face.

The actress, 80, addressed her bandages on her lower lip while promoting the upcoming fourth season of her Netflix series, Grace and Frankie, in New York City on Monday.

“I just want to explain the bandage. I just had a cancer taken from my lip,” Fonda said during a BUILD Series appearance with costar Lily Tomlin.

I thought it was going to heal in time before I came before you, but it’s fine. I just want to explain it. I don’t normally go around like this,” she continued.

Fonda also shared her recovery on Instagram Monday with a photo of the Grace and Frankie pair.

“With Lily in NY. I’ve found a clever way to disguise my lip bandages from removal of cancer,” the star captioned the picture.

That same day, Fonda also discussed her cancer diagnosis with Howard Stern in an interview on his Sirius radio show.

“Hey listen, the world is falling apart, what’s a lip,” she joked, adding that her doctor “dug into” her lip to remove the cancer. “Yeah, they did [biopsy it.] I’m going to be fine, thanks.”

In 2010, Fonda removed a small tumor from her breast during a routine checkup.

Following the breast cancer diagnosis, Fonda reassessed her outlook on life, and came to realize she didn’t feel any different than she did before the scare.

“[It] was a good test, because I always said I’m not afraid of dying,” she told Oprah Winfrey during an episode of Oprah’s Next Chapter in April 2013. “And I wasn’t. I mean, I felt I’ve just joined a family of millions of women who have gone through this. And how interesting. What a journey this is going to be.”

Adding, “[I thought], you know, maybe I’ll make it and maybe I won’t. I didn’t get scared. I hope I don’t die. But I’m not scared of dying.”

Season 4 of Grace and Frankie debuts on Jan. 19.