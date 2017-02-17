Jada Pinkett Smith Has an Ab-Tastic Day at the Beach in Hawaii

Sun’s out, abs out?

Jada Pinkett Smith showed off her ripped body during a beach vacation in Hawaii on Thursday.

The Gotham actress and mom of two jumped in the water wearing an itty-bitty, leopard-print bikini.

Pinkett Smith, 45, says that healthy eating habits — not exercise — are the key to a muscular body.

“We really have to understand our relationship with food,” she previously told PEOPLE. “We talk about diet a lot, we talk about exercise a lot, but what we don’t talk about is our individual relationships with food. Food is the biggest obstacle for most of us to get to the body that we want.”

She says that starting with clean eating in the kitchen will lead to a fitter shape.

“We start eating because we want our muscles more toned, that’s more proteins — or eating because you want to have more energy, that means more vegetables,” Pinkett Smith explained. “Your whole body will change.”

RELATED VIDEO: Why Jada Pinkett Smith Thinks Magic Mike XXL Can Empower Women

But don’t worry — she still has this body with occasional pizza splurges.

“It’s my kryptonite. I could eat like four pies!”