Jackass's Bam Margera on His Struggle with Bulimia: 'The Rock Star Life … Spun Out of Control'

When Bam Margera was starring in Viva La Bam and Jackass, the MTV star was hiding a secret battle with bulimia.

The 37-year-old talked about his eating disorder and alcohol addiction in an episode of Viceland’s Epicly Later’d.

His parents, April and Phil Margera, say that it started as he started partying with rock stars like HIM’s Ville Valo.

“He always wanted to have this very slim, slim look,” April says. “A lot of it happened when he became good friends with Ville Valo.”

With Valo, Bam started drinking heavily.

“I remember when me and Ville Valo were out in London and he woke up at noon, opened up the mini bar and cracked open a beer. That was the first time I was introduced to day drinking,” Bam says. “I didn’t start officially drinking until maybe 24 or 25. Then the rock star life and drinking spun out of control.”

“Ville drank a lot… He’s the loveliest man ever, but he never ate. He just drank. I think Bam started sipping on a beer because he liked the way he looked,” April adds.

From there, Bam began throwing up his meals.

“We would go out to dinner and he would immediately excuse himself and go to the bathroom,” April says. “I’d say, ‘Are you throwing up?’ And he says, ‘Yeah, yeah. Sometimes I throw up and that way I’m not gonna get fat.’ ”

Bam is now sober and expecting his first child with his wife, Nicole Boyd, this winter. But his mother gets upset when people comment on how he looks.

“It really hurts me when people make comments,” April says. “‘You look like you gained some weight there.’ I don’t respond but I feel like saying, ‘He was drinking alcohol and he was bulimic. And that’s why he was thin.’ “