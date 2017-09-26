Iskra Lawrence Debunks Deceiving Model Poses: 'Everything Is an Illusion'

Iskra Lawrence is continuing her push for body positivity with a new video debunking all the simple posing tricks that some models use to alter their appearance in photos.
In the video, Lawrence — an Aerie model — explains that “good lighting, good angles, good posing” are all things that “can completely change what your body looks like.”
Lawrence, 27, starts the video by revealing “how models fake thigh gaps” (by tilting back their pelvis), and notes, “everything is an illusion.”
She further tackles six other positions that make models appear to have a larger butt, thinner arms, no double chins, flat stomachs and more.
“Be super aware when you’re looking at perfect images what actually goes on behind the scene,” advises Lawrence, adding that she hopes through the video, viewers “can understand when you’re looking at a photo that it’s not necessarily real.”
Says Lawrence, “Don’t ever feel like your body is not worthy or not beautiful.”
EXPOSING all the model poses on the gram in this weeks self-care Sunday video. I wanted to get super real and show u how drastically and instantly ppl can change how they look simply by posing! Let alone good lighting, high quality cameras and photoshop! I've talked about this a lot in the past but in this video I show you 7 ways in which posing can dramatically change how we look. I'm super excited to share this with you, I myself still pose and there's nothing wrong with moving your body in ways you feel most comfortable or confident but let's be honest and show the actual process. I've been modelling 14years so I learnt some stuff I want to share with you all. Because life's not perfect, social media lives aren't Perfect and neither are us or our bodies. And that's exactly how it's meant to be! Because we are all imperfectly perfect and 100% unique. I hope you enjoy this video, thank you so much to @elleusa #FashionForAll and @youtube for making this possible. And to clarify non of these pictures have been retouched or photoshopped!
The clip was made in conjunction with Fashion For All and ELLE magazine, and was inspired by Lawrence’s desire to “get super real,” she wrote on Instagram.
Lawrence, who struggled with anorexia at the beginning of her modeling career, will also appear in upcoming documentary self(i.e.), which features over 80 interviews with influential women examining the history and impact of photo retouching — and celebrates real beauty.
Opening up about the pressure to be perfect in the modeling world for one of the teaser clips from the film, Lawrence, who previously struggled with anorexia, shared, “I felt like the sample size was right, and my body was wrong. I basically ended up going into battle with my body and that’s a daily battle every time you look in the mirror. Every time you see an image of a successful model or someone who you look up to who doesn’t look like you, you think you’re not good enough.”