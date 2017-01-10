Is Whitney Way Thore Pregnant? See Clips from the New, Drama-Filled Season of My Big Fat Fabulous Life

Is Whitney Way Thore in for a major life change in 2017?

My Big Fat Fabulous Life is back for a fourth season with more drama than ever as Thore navigates her sexuality, her breakup and — biggest of all — a possible pregnancy.

“Sick in the morning, tired all the time,” a friend points out in this exclusive clip. Thore, 32, says, “I’m not ready to have a child.”

While we don’t see the results of a pregnancy test, Thore, who split with boyfriend Lenny in the last season, is seen talking to her father, Glenn, about the possible outcome.

“You’ve broken up with Lenny, and you come home as an unwed mother,” Glenn says.

Thore then goes to Lenny with the news — either pregnant or not pregnant.

“Can I see the test?” Lenny asks, stunned. “You don’t believe me?” Thore asks.

Thore is surprised herself at the possibility, because she suffers from polycystic ovary syndrome, which affects hormones — and is the main cause of her weight gain — and limits the ability to become pregnant.

“I can’t believe this is happening,” she says. “I didn’t even think it was possible.”

My Big Fat Fabulous Life returns Tues, Jan. 24 at 9/8c on TLC.