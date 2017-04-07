Less Bounce? Iggy Azalea Says She Lost 15 Lbs. in 1 Week from Twerking for Her Latest Music Video

The pounds are bouncing away for Iggy Azalea!

The singer says she lost 15 lbs. in just one week from rehearsing and filming all the twerking in her new music video, “Mo Bounce.”

“It’s a lot — I went on a meal plan before the video because I knew I would have to be dancing fairly skimpily dressed,” Azalea, 26, told New Zealand radio station Nova 96.9. “I did a lot of rehearsals actually, and man I lost 15 pounds in a week dancing to that song!”

While Azalea is a twerking pro now, she admits that she needed some tutorials to nail down the dance move.

“I did take classes. I do have someone who is very, very good at twerking, and she helped me,” she says. “I never realized how flexible you have to be to do that stuff.”

“My teacher was like, ‘I really suggest you take yoga,’ and I didn’t know you had to take yoga to be a twerker, but apparently you do.”

And as Azalea has said before — the butt you see is all-natural. Though the singer did reveal that she had breast implants and a nose job, she shot down a Wild ‘N Out star who questioned her rear end’s authenticity.

“I’m gonna put you up on game,” she said in August. “It’s real in your hands, but ya’ll don’t need to be worrying about booty that’s above your weight class.”