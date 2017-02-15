Meet Hunter McGrady, SI Swimsuit's Curviest Model Ever: 'Beauty Is Not a Number'

Get ready for your new curvy role model: Hunter McGrady.

The beauty is making a splash as one of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Rookies of the Year, and she’s the magazine’s curviest women ever.

“This is a surreal moment for me,” McGrady, 23, wrote on Instagram. I want to thank @MJ_Day for an opportunity like this and for being a force in this industry and everyone at @si_swimsuit for promoting that beauty comes in all shapes and sizes.”

“Beauty is not a number. It has no limits. I have never felt sexier than I did in this shoot.”

McGrady, who posed in nothing but a body-painted swimsuit, says this is a dream come true.

“Sports Illustrated is the end goal, I feel like that’s what everyone is striving to get,” she says in a video for SI Swimsuit. “The fact that they’re using a curvy model is beyond my wildest dreams. I’m doing this not only for me, but for every woman out there who has ever felt uncomfortable in their body, and needs to know that you are sexy.”

And she emphasized on Instagram that her shoot is for all women who need a confidence boost.

“Women, for anyone who has ever felt uncomfortable or insecure because of rolls, or stretch marks, or cellulite, or acne, or felt like you didn’t measure up because you weren’t represented in the magazines — THIS IS FOR YOU! You are beautiful. You are STRONG. You are powerful and together we need to lift each other up and inspire one another,” McGrady wrote. “There’s too much going on on this world to let each other fall by the waste[sic] side.”