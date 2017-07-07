‘Human Ken Doll’ Rodrigo Alves May Lose His Nose After Excessive Surgeries: ‘I Feel Like Crying’

After multiple plastic surgeries and a MRSA infection on his nose, Rodrigo Alves, aka the ‘Human Ken doll,’ is at risk of losing it altogether.

Alves, 33, can no longer breathe through his nose, and it’s so severely damaged that he heads to the Botched doctors for help on Sunday’s episode.

“His nostrils are so small, and after what he’s gone through with the MRSA, this is probably one of the worst results and complications that I’ve seen in my entire career,” Dr. Paul Nassif says in this exclusive clip.

“The issue is that what we call the ‘soft tissue envelope,’ that’s the skin. So by you having three surgeries in a time of 12 to 15 months, you destroyed your tissue,” Dr. Nassif tells Alves as Dr. Terry Dubrow looks on. “The skin’s no good.”

Dr. Nassif was unable to properly examine Alves’ nostrils, because there was no space to fit an otoscope.

“I feel like crying right now, but I’m holding back not to cry. Because I’m actually very, extremely worried, that’s why I’m here,” Alves tells Dr. Nassif.

“My nose was perfect, after this last rhinoplasty,” Alves adds. “And my friends, they never had this problem at all. And I was the unlucky one. So I keep asking myself now, ‘Why me?’ ”

Alves told PEOPLE in February that he’s undergone 51 plastic surgeries, and 105 aesthetic treatments, for a total of 375,000 pounds (or about $465,000) in medical costs.

Dr. Nassif says that any further surgery is too risky while Alves’ nose is still healing from his last surgery.

“Now that you just had surgery three months ago, it’s going to scar down more, it’s in a healing phase,” Dr. Nassif says. “If you try to insult your skin one more time now while it’s healing, there’s a high possibility that if you let one of these doctors touch your nose now, this will turn black and then die and fall off.”

That elicits a gasp from Alves. See what he and the doctors decide on Sunday’s episode of Botched, airing at 9/8c on E!