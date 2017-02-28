‘Human Ken Doll’ Undergoes 51st Plastic Surgery Procedure: ‘I’m a Perfectionist’

Rodrigo Alves aka the ‘Human Ken doll’ has just had his 51st plastic surgery procedure, this time receiving a CO2 laser treatment to improve the texture of his skin.
Alves, 33, tells PEOPLE he has now spent 375,000 British pounds (about $465,000) on all of his plastic surgery plus 105 aesthetic procedures. He decided to go under the knife after being teased for his appearance as a child growing up in Brazil.
“I used to to be fat and didn’t fit into the Brazilian beauty stereotype, and for that reason I used to get bullied by boys and singled out at school growing up in Brazil,” he says. “I also had a very wide nose and my nickname was ‘potato nose.’ ”
It has been 15 days after my SMAS facelift, surgery number 50, which would qualify me to enter the Guinness book of records. That isn't counting all my aesthetic procedures which would be being the total to more then 100. It would be very flattering to be featured in the big book of records but what example would I be setting to my fans and followers by doing that? Plastic surgery has changed my life. I am happy and confident today and my soul matches my body although I don't encourage anyone to do what I did since once you start it is like dyeing your hair. Also it is very expensive and unfortunately not everyone can afford it. #reallifestory #rodrigoalves #plasticsurgery Photo by Ken Mckay/ITV/Rex/Shutterstock
Alves had his first plastic surgery procedure done at the age of 17 to remove his male breast tissue (gynecomastia), and continued to get plastic surgery to achieve his ideal aesthetic.
Alves prior to his surgeries.
“My dream was to look like a Disney prince, but now after so many surgeries I look like a doll and not like a Disney prince,” he says.
Still, that hasn’t stopped him from getting more surgery. Last week, Alves went to Dr. Payman Simoni to get a Smart Skin Fractional CO2 laser treatment to smooth the appearance of his skin.
It is very important to have a rapport with your plastic surgeon I have known dr @simoniplastic @dr_90210 for a while and He understands what bothers me and that there is a solution for it. I wear make up to cover scars but today we perform the most advanced skin resurfacing that there is #co2 #co2laser Which will Clear all the blemishes of my skin giving me the flawless and porcelain look. #plasticpositive #beauty #beverlyhills #plasticsurgery
“I’m a perfectionist with everything that I do, and when comes to my appearance I really go the extra mile,” says Alves, who hopes his latest procedure will help improve the appearance of scars leftover from his acne and an eyebrow lift he had two years ago. “I wear a lot of make up to conceal my scars and marks, and it is very time-consuming. Having the CO2 treatment means that I will be able to get ready faster and wear less make up.”
Alves is still healing after the procedure, but is already prepared to have it done again if he is not satisfied with the first round results.
“Today my skin started to peel off and it looks red, but I can notice that the enlarged pores and scars have been improved quite significantly,” he says. “However, to achieve the porcelain skin look I may need one more session, but I will now need to wait three months for round two.”
RELATED VIDEO: Iggy Azalea Dishes About Her Plastic Surgery
In addition, Alves is seeking a doctor to perform his eighth nose job because his surgeries have left him with breathing problems.
“July last year I had to have my nose reconstructed after having an infection, and unfortunately I can’t breath properly,” he says. “I want to breathe again, and obviously, to have a perfect-looking nose.”
He is also considering weight loss surgery.
“My metabolism is starting to slow down,” says Alves. “I have been gaining weight recently, and all my best outfits don’t fit me anymore. I’m considering lipo on my back and legs, but before that I’m trying a liquid diet where I only drink green pressed juices.”
Alves acknowledges that he no longer looks like his old self, but doesn’t see that as a bad thing.
“I fought against my genes,” he says. “I wasn’t born this way — I made myself this way with tons of plastic surgery, silicone implants and liposuction.”