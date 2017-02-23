Hot Men Do Yoga in Kilts in This Borderline NSFW Video You Didn’t Know You Needed to See

There’s goat yoga, ganja yoga and Drake yoga — and now there’s kilted yoga, which may just top all the others.

BBC The Social created a 57-second video of Scotland-based Forrest Yoga teacher Finlay Wilson and his student Tristan Cameron-Harper (who also happens to be a professional ice hockey player and Mr. Scotland 2016) performing a series of yoga poses in kilts and — spoiler alert — they are not wearing any underwear while doing them.

The video — which has been viewed over 123,000 times since it posted on Monday — shows the two bearded, shirtless men performing their poses in an idyllic forest setting.

And while the video is shot during the day, it ends with a full moon (wink wink).