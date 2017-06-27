‘Hip Dips’ Celebrate the Curves in Women’s Bodies for the Latest Trend in Body Positivity

For better or for worse, women have started giving their body parts nicknames on Instagram, from the thigh gap to mermaid thighs to the thighbrow. Some of the terms are inspirational and others controversial, but the latest term — the hip dip, or violin hips — is meant to encourage body positivity.

Named for the way women’s hips often jut out, and then dip back in before going into the thigh, the term is more inclusive than some of the past. A tour through the images shows the variety of people — of all different shapes and sizes — who have a hip dip.

The phrase is taking off as a hashtag on Instagram, with almost 1,500 people posting their own photos of their #hipdips.

One Instagrammer admitted that she doesn’t love her hip dips, but she’s working to accept them.

“In recent years, proportionate hour glass bodies have been glamorized in the media heavily … but I have realized that I will never have a perfect hour-glass shape because I have very prominent hip dips (even though I do carry more fat in my lower body). There’s absolutely nothing wrong with it, but it is one of those things I don’t absolutely love about my body,” @jenneydoll writes. “However, I accept it and I’m learning to love all my imperfections because that’s what makes us human.”

“So yesterday I learned that #hipdips or #violenhips[sp] are a thing,” added user @paulagoestobrizzle. “Like it’s a body type. I’ve spent my life lusting after perfectly rounded hips, when actually it’s to do with my skeleton. Nothing to do with weight or fitness. CRAZY.”

Kelly-Marie Bakewell, a personal trainer, says she has clients who ask her how to get rid of them.

“They are very normal! A lot of women have them… please don’t scrutinize yourself so much! As you can see there isn’t really a muscle there to exercise!” she writes. “Gluteus medius isn’t a meaty muscle, it wouldn’t really be able to be built up to help with a dip. If the dip is from excess fat then exercise may help but again fat storage can be genetic. It’s mostly down to high wide hips. Be proud ladies.”