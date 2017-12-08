Hilary Duff has added a new design to her extensive tattoo collection.

The Younger star’s new tattoo was created by celebrity tattoo artist Dr. Woo, who shared the photo on his Instagram on Thursday.

The design, a tribute to film and TV actress Bette Davis, was in a simple, elegant script which read “Take Fountain.”

Just a super tiny reminder on @hilaryduff , one of the best tips when you are driving in LA via #bettedavis 🧐 A post shared by Doctor Woo (@_dr_woo_) on Dec 7, 2017 at 1:41pm PST

Davis famously uttered the line when Johnny Carson asked her for the best way an actress starting out could get into Hollywood, and, not missing a beat, she replied, “Take Fountain!”

Bette Davis

The advice is useful to those stuck in Los Angeles traffic, as Fountain Avenue is in Hollywood, California, and serves as a quicker route than using the congested parallel Santa Monica and Sunset Boulevards.

“Just a super tiny reminder on @hilaryduff , one of the best tips when you are driving in LA via #bettedavis 🧐,” Woo wrote in the caption.

Always a good hang @_dr_woo_ A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on Dec 2, 2017 at 11:17pm PST

Duff shared a Boomerang of herself sitting as Woo designed the tattoo.

“Always a good hang @_dr_woo_,” she wrote in the caption.

In 2015, the actress revealed to Ellen DeGeneres that she had 12 tattoos.

“I have a bunch of little guys inside my arms,” she said. “I think that part of me loves tattoos and part of me doesn’t want the full commitment to getting to see them all the time. So, when my arms are down I look just like a normie and when my arms are out I look super hardcore, like a gangster.”

Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma Lies Angeles / MEGA

Someone who likely loves her tattoos as much as she does is her boyfriend Matthew Koma. Duff recently confirmed the two were back together during an interview on The Talk.

“It’s going so great,” Duff said confirming she had reunited with Koma. “I mean, this is the third time that we’ve dated and I think that what [Gomez] says has so much merit to it.”

She added, “Timing is such a big deal… third time’s a charm!”

Duff and Koma dated for a few months before breaking things off in March.

In September, the actress started dropping hints that she and the singer/songwriter were back together, sharing Polaroids of herself strumming a guitar and blowing out the candles on her cake.

“I think that you have history and a past with someone and love, and just because it doesn’t work out the first time, the second time, as long as there’s not too much damage done, then, it can always work out again,” the actress said during her Talk appearance.

Duff, who shares 5-old son Luca with her ex-husband Mike Comrie, was previously linked to Ely Sandvik, the CEO of SOLar Energy Consulting, before Koma.