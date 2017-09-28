Bodies
8 Times Birthday Girl Hilary Duff Inspired Us to Be Body Confident
The Younger star, who turns 30 today, is our new body-positive hero
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
WHEN SHE FINALLY LEARNED TO LOVE HER LEGS
While plenty of individuals are quick to call Duff their ultimate fitness inspiration (guilty!), the Younger star didn't always embrace her body. "I didn't always love my legs, but as I've grown, I've learned to love and celebrate myself, just as I am," she shared on Instagram. That soon changed, resulting in a much more positive outlook: "I began to realize that my legs are strong, and they carry me every single day."
WHEN SHE STOOD UP TO BODY SHAMERS
In case you had any doubt, the Lizzie McGuire alumna is proud of her co-called "flaws." Duff shared a paparazzi photo snapped while she was vacationing with her son (pictured) that shows her backside in a bathing suit. "Since websites and magazines love to share 'celeb flaws' — well I have them!" she wrote on Instagram. "My body has given me the greatest gift of my life: Luca, 5 years ago."
WHEN SHE STOPPED STRESSING ABOUT MEETING FITNESS GOALS
Some people beat themselves up as they approach a milestone birthday — Duff chooses to stay positive. "I'm turning 30 in September and my body is healthy and gets me where I need to go," she said in August 2017.
WHEN SHE EMBRACED HER POST-BABY BODY
"Things don't bounce back the way they used to, but I don't need to be 110 lbs.," she told PEOPLE back in 2015. "I'm a 27-year-old mother. I feel fit and strong and happy."
WHEN SHE ENCOURAGED OTHER MOMS TO LOVE THEIR POST-BABY BODS TOO
… and did so with just three hashtags and an abs-olutely impressive mirror selfie: "Hey #moms #westillgotit #loveyourbod"
WHEN SHE OPENED UP ABOUT HER EATING DISORDER
Like many young stars, Duff admitted that back in her teenage years, she definitely slipped into unhealthy territory when it came to eating. "I was too thin," Duff told PEOPLE. "That was not a healthy place for me. I was so unhappy. I remember my hands cramping because I wasn't getting enough nutrients."
WHEN SHE APPRECIATED WHAT HER BODY HAS TO OFFER
"Our bodies are amazing and something to be grateful for," the singer-actress wrote on Instagram, adding that people shouldn't put so much energy on what their bodies look like but on the extraordinary fact that "they carry [them] every single day." She continued: "I'm me and that's really enough!"
WHEN SHE URGED EVERYONE TO STOP CRITICIZING THEIR BODIES
Like many of us, Duff is no stranger to picking apart her own body — but a lot has changed since those moments. The Younger star has learned and is imparting her wisdom on her Instagram followers. "Ladies, let's be proud of what we've got and stop wasting precious time in the day wishing we were different, better, and unflawed," she shared.