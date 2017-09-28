8 Times Birthday Girl Hilary Duff Inspired Us to Be Body Confident

WHEN SHE FINALLY LEARNED TO LOVE HER LEGS

While plenty of individuals are quick to call Duff their ultimate fitness inspiration (guilty!), the Younger star didn't always embrace her body. "I didn't always love my legs, but as I've grown, I've learned to love and celebrate myself, just as I am," she shared on Instagram. That soon changed, resulting in a much more positive outlook: "I began to realize that my legs are strong, and they carry me every single day."