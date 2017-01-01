Hilary Duff Spends Last Day of 2016 in a Bikini in Hawaii

Hilary Duff is saying goodbye to 2016 with a splash!

The Younger star, 29, was spotted hitting the beach in a two-piece in Kauai. Her Hawaiian island vacation included swimming in the ocean with friends and even catching a few waves on a surfboard.

The Disney Channel child star-turned-TV actress — who recently called it quits with her boyfriend of about two months, personal trainer Jason Walsh — shared a positive (and beachy!) message with the upcoming new year.

“Happy #nye #2017,” she captioned a photo of the phrase, “Everything is going to be awesome!” drawn in the sand.

Happy #nye #2017❤️ A photo posted by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on Dec 31, 2016 at 12:36pm PST

Last month, Duff opened up to the hosts on The Talk, and said she was too young when she married Luca’s dad, NHL star Mike Comrie, in 2010. The couple finalized their divorce in February 2016.

“I was 22 when I got married. I’m now divorced, I have a 4-year-old — I wouldn’t change any of it for the world,” Duff admitted to the co-hosts.

Duff explained that in her early 20s, she had “so much, so young” which made her “feel really ready to get married.”

“However, I don’t think we were mature enough to stick it out,” Duff revealed.