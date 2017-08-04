Hilary Duff Shares Bathing Suit Photo of Her ‘Flaws’ and Tells Body Shamers to ‘#KissMyAss’

Hilary Duff is proud of her so-called “flaws.”

The Younger star shared a paparazzi photo snapped while she was vacationing with her son that shows her backside in a bathing suit.

“Since websites and magazines love to share ‘celeb flaws’ — well I have them!” Duff, 29, writes on Instagram. “My body has given me the greatest gift of my life: Luca, 5 years ago. I’m turning 30 in September and my body is healthy and gets me where I need to go.”

She goes on to call out the photographers and publications who share images like this in a negative way.

“You guys (you know who you are!) already know how to ruin a good time, and now you are body shamers as well,” Duff says.

The mom says she wants to encourage women to love themselves, “flaws” and all.

“I am posting this on behalf of young girls, women and mothers of all ages,” Duff says. “Ladies, lets be proud of what we’ve got and stop wasting precious time in the day wishing we were different, better, and unflawed.”

She ends her post with a cheeky “#kissmyass.”

Duff admitted in February that she used to be self-conscious about her legs.

“I didn’t always love my legs, but as I’ve grown, I’ve learned to love and celebrate myself, just as I am,” the actress shared on Instagram. “I began to realize that my legs are strong, and they carry me every single day.”