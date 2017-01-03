Hilaria Baldwin Does a Headstand with Katie Couric: ‘Do You Know How Hard It Is to Talk Upside Down?”

Hilaria Baldwin made a visit to Today on Tuesday for an interview with guest-host Katie Couric.

Promoting her new book The Living Clearly Method, the yoga instructor discussed ways to strip away the stresses of life and ended the interview by doing a headstand at Couric’s suggestion.

Also known as Sirsasana, the headstand pose wasn’t out of the blue — Baldwin’s book incorporates many principles from yoga, such as finding balance, staying grounded and letting go.

“All of these are things we talk about on the mat, and bring into our real life,” Baldwin explained before moving into a few simple poses.

That’s when Couric kicked off the headstand. “This is probably one of the weirdest interviews I’ve ever done,” she joked.

Baldwin agreed. “Do you know how hard it is to talk upside down?”

Elsewhere in the interview, Baldwin — who married husband Alec Baldwin in 2012 — said one of the reasons she wanted to write the book was to help busy people.

“Most of us are stressed out and we’re all pretending that we’re not stressed out and we’re putting on this facade [with] our hair and our makeup and everything,” she said. “And my book is most about stripping that away and getting to a place where we’re in this together and we can relax.”

And with three kids at home — daughter Carmen, 3, and sons Leonardo, 3 months and Rafael, 18 months — Baldwin knows a thing or two about being stressed!

My precious 3 💖💙💛! One day Rafa will be ok with sitting still for a photo 😂 A photo posted by Hilaria Thomas Baldwin (@hilariabaldwin) on Dec 30, 2016 at 3:00pm PST

She says she manages to juggle it all by working hard to “live clearly.”

“It means being present,” she told Couric. “Living in a clear space means not just putting one foot in front of the other and feeling that your whole life is passing you by and you’re on this sort of treadmill. It’s about stopping, being in the moment, opening your eyes, and making choices that serve you.”

It’s not always easy — even for Baldwin. “Balance is really tough,” she said. “Even now figuring out with three kids, and working, and everything I want to do with my husband — it’s all a lot.”

One thing that helps? Shaking off any negativity — especially any that comes her way on social media. “You got to let it out,” she said. “Not just me — every single person finds the negative comment on Instagram and Twitter. It’s just about letting it pass away.”

“Bullying is last year,” she added. “We’re not doing it anymore.”