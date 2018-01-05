There must be something in the water in Salt Lake City — the Utah capital was just named the healthiest city in the United States by real estate website Trulia.

Trulia shared its list of the top ten healthiest cities on Thursday, which included spots all over the country. Sunny locales West Palm Beach, Florida, and Orange County, Calif., nabbed slots two and three.

To come up with the list, Trulia analyzed health and exercise data for the 100 largest metro areas in the United States from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Census Bureau and the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Some of the factors indicating a healthy lifestyle included the number of sports leagues in the area, the amount of park space and the percentage of adults who walk or bike to work.

Curious about whether your city made the list? Check out Trulia’s top ten below:

Top 10 Healthiest Cities