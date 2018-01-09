Harry Potter fans, welcome to your binge watching workout!

In celebration of HBO Go’s recent release of all eight films, Rebook Crossfit athlete (and a self-described “Harry Potter nerd”), Lindy Barber has put together a series of exercises inspired by the world of wizardry. That way, you can enjoy your movie marathon, without feeling bad about sitting in front of a screen all day.

“With fitness being such a big aspect of my life, I don’t spend much time on the couch just watching TV,” Barber tells PEOPLE. “I try not to be sedentary for long periods of time. But if you tell me there’s a Harry Potter marathon on, that might be the game changer.”

Barber’s solution? Seven easy-to-follow moves (see below) to tone up while you watch. And, with about 20 hours of Harry Potter film-time total, there’s no excuse not to fit these in.

Butterbeer Curls

“Start by standing and holding one Butterbeer mug ( or can, or milk carton, etc.) in each hand. Keeping your elbows in by your side, bend one elbow and curl that mug all the way up to your shoulder (or your mouth) before returning it down to your side. Complete the movement with your other arm to complete the set.”

Horcrux High Knees

“The faster you move the more you stomp the Horcruxes into the ground.

Destroy those Horcruxes by starting in a standing position and bringing one knee up as high as possible and then quickly switching to the other foot. Make sure to get those arms pumping as well to speed up the movement.”

Dementor Dips

“Dip away from the Dementor’s evil kiss with these dips on a table or chair. Start by facing away from the table or chair, balancing on the palm of your hands. Either keep your knees bent, or straighten them out in from of you for a more difficult movement. Bend your elbows until they reach a 90 degree bend, and then extend them back up to finish the movement.”

Hogwarts Twists (a.k.a Russian Twists)

“Start by leaning back to balance on your tailbone. You can either leave your heels in contact with the ground, or raise them off to create a more difficult movement. Holding onto your favorite book, twist from side to side tapping the book to the ground with each twist, allowing shoulders to rotate as well.”

Push-up with Wand Row

“Start in the top of a push-up position with bodyweight on your hands and your toes. Complete one push-up and then bring one hand into your chest, holding onto your wand, while balancing on your other hand. Complete a second push-up and repeat the row with the other arm to complete one set. You can make this a little easier by dropping to your knees.”

Goblet Squat

“Hold your goblet with both hands on your chest while standing with your feet shoulder-width apart. Squat as low as possible while keeping your chest up and keeping your heels in contact with the floor. Stand straight up to return to starting position.”

Wizarding Lunge

“Start in a standing position holding your wands on your shoulders. Starting with one foot, lunge forward while pressing your wands overhead, so you back knee is in contact with the ground and your elbows are fully locked overhead. Bring that foot back into a standing position while lowering the wands back down to your shoulders. Complete the same movements on the opposite leg to complete the set.”

Repeat during each of the eight films, and you will become magically fit!