Wicked! A Harry Potter Star Poses for Playboy After They Announce a Return to Nude Photographs

Harry Potter actress Scarlett Byrne is trading in her wand for something a little more racy.

The 26-year-old, who played Draco Malfoy’s friend/possible girlfriend Pansy Parkinson in the Harry Potter films, shared a black and white photograph of herself on Valentine’s Day announcing her turn in the pages of the iconic magazine.

“I’m very proud to be a part of the March/April issue of Playboy,” she wrote. “I penned a short essay along with my pictorial titled, “The Feminist Mystique.”

Her decision to pose for Playboy might seem surprising, but her ties to the magazine run deep. Byrne became engaged to Cooper Hefner, the son of Playboy Magazine founder Hugh Hefner, in 2015.

The Vampire Diaries star’s decision to pose for Playboy comes after the magazine announced it was returning to its original form of featuring nude photographs on Monday.

The March/April 2017 issue, in which Byrne will be featured, is titled Naked Is Normal.

Hefner, 25, tweeted, “I’ll be the first to admit that the way in which the magazine portrayed nudity was dated, but removing it entirely was a mistake. Nudity was never the problem because nudity isn’t a problem. Today, we’re taking our identity back and reclaiming who we are.”