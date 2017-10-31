Josh Sundquist might be the least likely person to grow up to be a viral sensation for his single-leg Halloween costumes.
The motivational speaker and comedian was raised in a “really religious” household that avoided the heathen holiday altogether. “We literally locked the doors and turned all the lights off so no one would trick-or-treat at our house,” Sundquist, 33, tells PEOPLE.
Plus, Sundquist, who had his left leg amputated at age 9 as part of his treatment for a rare bone cancer, used to be embarrassed about his one leg — he would never have crafted a costume to highlight it as a teen.
“Growing up, I was really self conscious about the way I looked,” he says. “I always wore an artificial leg and I didn’t want anyone to know I was an amputee. So I think my teenage self would be very surprised to know that not only am I pretty comfortable with my appearance now, I even call attention to what makes me different with these costumes.”
HALLOWEEN COUNTDOWN 👻 5 days • #TBT to #Halloween 2016 • About two-thirds of you have started following me since last Halloween (thanks!), which means you might've missed this costume I wore last year. So I present you with with my 2016 Halloween costume: Lumiere from Beauty and the Beast. • I wanted to dress as this character last year because the live-action version of the movie was coming out a few months later, and I knew Ewan McGregor was going to be playing a two-legged version of Lumiere. I was afraid that after the movie was released, the animated monopod Lumiere of our childhoods would be replaced in the popular consciousness by Ewan McGregor's biped Lumiere. • Which, in hindsight, I don't think has happened. The movie was fantastic, but it seems like people still imagine the animated version when they think of this character. Sidenote: In my humble opinion Disney should have kept Lumiere's original body-shape by casting me for the role. Just saying. • Anyway, I'll be sharing this year's costume VERY soon. Wanna take a guess?
HALLOWEEN COUNTDOWN 👻 6 days • Throwback to 2015. What I love about this video is that at first you think it's just a sign. Like, where's the costume here? And then I hop away and you're like ooooooh now I get it • ALSO: If you swipe right you'll also find my 2014 costume. I dressed as a foosball player in 2014 because that was the first year I was playing in an international tournament with the US Amputee Soccer Team. So it felt appropriate. Because, if you think about it, amputee soccer is basically human foosball.
“It’s certainly an unexpected plot twist of my life that Halloween has become such an important holiday for me.”
Sundquist started making single-leg costumes in 2010, just “as a way to make my friends laugh at Halloween parties.” His first one was a partially-eaten gingerbread man, and his wife, Ashley, came up with his 2012 costume of the leg lamp from A Christmas Story. Since then, he’s incorporated ideas from the internet and people he meets on tour.
HALLOWEEN COUNTDOWN 👻 8 days • Here's a throwback to 2010, the very first year I dressed in an one-leg-themed-type costume. Back then, you didn't do it for the Instagram because it hadn't been invented yet. I just wanted to have a costume that would make my friends LOL—which they did. • The main feedback I got from strangers, though, was people wondering where I had hidden my leg in the costume. "That's amazing! How'd you do that?”
HALLOWEEN COUNTDOWN 👻 7.5 days • Here's a throwback to 2012, when my then-girlfriend-now-wife Ashley suggested I dress up as the leg lamp from "A Christmas Story." • I have to be honest here: I had never seen the movie. I grew up in a pretty religiously conservative home where we did not do things like watch PG movies or, for that matter, celebrate Halloween. On Halloween, we actually locked the doors and turned all the lights off so no one would come trick or treat at our house. Which all makes it kind of funny that Halloween has become such a significant holiday in my life. (They probably wouldn't admit it, but I think even my parents get a little excited about Halloween now.)
HALLOWEEN COUNTDOWN 👻 6.5 days • Throwback to 2013. The year of the flamingo. • Earlier that year I'd spotted an ostrich at the zoo and thought, "Hey that looks like me. If I was, you know, doing a handstand on my crutches." A few minutes later, I walked by the flamingos and thought, "Even better." • That's basically how I get the ideas for these costumes. I'm always looking for things that are shaped like me. Which seems to be an instinctive human behavior. We are always looking for ourselves—in mirrors, on the side of shiny buildings when we walk by on the sidewalk (don't pretend you don't look), and on selfie cams. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ • Like, a computer would interpret the end of that paragraph as a series of unicode characters. But YOU saw a person shrugging, right? So that's how I think of costume ideas. Just like you, I recognize my body within the shapes and characters around me. • My shape, at least in terms of limb count, is different than most people's. It's even different than most amputees, who usually retain some portion of their limb. (That portion is called a "stump"—kind of crude but that's actually the word most doctors use). Anyway, my leg was amputated at the hip, so I don't have any stump at all. In fact, if I did have a stump, most of these costumes (especially the flamingo) wouldn't work. These particular costumes depend on me being shaped in this particular way. • It turns out that that your body is shaped in a particular way, too. In fact, every body is. (That pun was for you, Dad). Maybe your shape is not something you want to build your Halloween costumes around (who would do that? ugh sounds weird). But this Halloween, I hope to be a reminder to you that you can accept—or even celebrate—your body no matter how it happens to be shaped.
“In recent years, the internet has made that party a lot bigger,” he says.
Someone on Reddit inspired his 2017 costume, Tigger, with his leg as the bouncy tail.
“I thought it was a hilarious idea,” Sundquist says. “The illusion is uncanny, the concept feels appropriate since I do a lot of hopping in real life, and, of course, Tigger is a character I loved growing up.”
He ordered supplies for Tigger this summer, and then fashion designer and seamstress Ivy Vining put it together over the past month.
Sundquist says that he doesn’t enter costume contests — “this may sound weird, but I kind of feel like being an amputee would be an unfair advantage to the two-legged people who are competing,” he says — but he and Ashley go to parties and plan on spending Halloween night at Disneyland.