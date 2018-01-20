Halle Berry Shares Her Tips For a Great Workout: 'You Don’t Need a Fancy Gym'

Halle Berry is inspiring her followers to work towards getting abs just like her with weekly motivational fitspiration called fitness Friday.

The actress, 51, shared the latest installment on Instagram, answering another round of fan questions about how to get motivated to workout even without an expensive gym membership.

“You asked how to get started? It’s simple… you just decide to start! You decide today that you are worth it!” Berry wrote. “Trust me, I know it’s hard to focus up and dedicate time to working out each day, but with 24 hours in a day you can surely take ONE and dedicate it to YOU!”

Halle Berry Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic

With the help of her trainer Peter Lee Thomas, the Oscar-winning actress revealed one of her favorite exercise moves.

“You don’t need a fancy gym to get started – all you need is a living room, a patio, a kitchen floor, a driveway or a backyard, and a water bottle. This simple exercise is called a plank pull. This starts to strengthen your core, and a strong core has been key to my workouts,” Berry said.

The pair also came up with another simple solution for one particular fan inquiry.

“We were asked: if you have weight to lose, is it better to lose weight before you start working out? Peter says it’s best do them simultaneously,” she shared. “You can start by walking each day or doing jumping jacks for cardio, while using very light weights, or again holding water bottles in each hand if you don’t have weights.”

A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on Jan 19, 2018 at 1:49pm PST

And in case you’re curious what last week’s fitness Friday was all about, it was an (impressively ripped) introduction to Peter’s muscular physique with a montage of shirtless photos.

“In 2018, he’ll help all of us get healthier, stronger and more fit!” Berry captioned the picture series on social media.

Welcome to the start of fitness Friday. Each Friday I’ll be posting something about fitness that I hope will inspire you. I’d like to introduce you to my favorite trainer, Peter Lee Thomas! In 2018, he’ll help all of us get healthier, stronger and more fit! pic.twitter.com/NuFEcv79Zx — Halle Berry (@halleberry) January 14, 2018

And the mother of two has her eyes on the prize of achieving her 2018 goal of having her best and fittest year yet.

The mother of two kicked off the new year with a picture of herself sporting a black bikini with the caption, “Coming for you 2018.”

On Monday, the star was a style standout at the NAACP Image Awards in Los Angeles, wearing a sheer Reem Acra gown.

Keep an eye out for more fitness Fridays to come!