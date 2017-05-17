Halle Berry Has ‘No Fear’ to Bare All in Racy Instagram Post

Halle Berry is not afraid to show it off.

The Oscar-winning actress posted a sexy Instagram post on Tuesday flaunting her amazing body as she wrote, “I’ll tell you what freedom is to me. No fear. #NinaSimone.”

Berry, 50, has never shown fear or shyness when celebrating her body and the work she puts into it. Last week, the actress attended VH1’s 2nd Annual Dear Mama: An Event To Honor Moms in a one-shoulder sheer number.

Me when someone says "I'm coming over and I've got snacks." A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on Mar 30, 2017 at 2:12pm PDT

In March, the X-Men star proclaimed she’d do anything for snacks, including wearing a white lace, see-through cover up dress.

“Me when someone says ‘I’m coming over and I’ve got snacks,'” she wrote in the caption.

She also notably stripped and took a dive in a pool after the Academy Awards, taking off her custom translucent and spangled one-shoulder Atelier Versace gown before jumping in.

The actress can next be seen in Kingsman: The Golden Circle out in September.