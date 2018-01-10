Our 2018 Half Their Size Stars Got Makeovers! See Their Before and After Photos

Julie Mazziotta
January 10, 2018 05:25 PM

Each year for PEOPLE’s annual Half Their Size issue, our weight loss superstars are flown out to New York City for two days of photo shoots and wardrobe, hair and makeup styling. To celebrate their incredible weight loss accomplishments, we took the women — Katie Bolden, Sara Cloutier, Robin Janes, Morgan Root and Bonnie Wiles — to SoHo’s Cutler Salon for total hair makeovers.

Six different colorists and stylists from Cutler, who have worked with celebs like Hailey BaldwinGigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner, gave our stars brand-new looks for the photo shoot. See their before and after photos below!

BEFORE: Sara Cloutier, 36

Sara Cloutier
Julie Mazziotta

AFTER: 

Sara Cloutier
Perry Hagopian

Sara’s hair was past her shoulders before stylist Breno Miranda got to work. She gave her a shorter cut and plenty of layers to give lightness to Sara’s thick hair. Then colorist Elena Tavarez added in a few darker sections within Sara’s blond hair for extra dimension.

BEFORE: Bonnie Wiles, 58

Bonnie Wiles
Julie Mazziotta

AFTER: 

Bonnie Wiles
Perry Hagopian

Bonnie already had a cute bob, but stylist Breno Miranda added more layering and an angled cut around her face for better bounce. Then colorist Carly Militello thinned out Bonnie’s highlights and added darker tones. 

BEFORE: Morgan Root, 35

Morgan Root
Julie Mazziotta

AFTER: 

Morgan Root
Perry Hagopian

Morgan’s makeover was the talk of the salon. She already had a short cut, but stylist Rodney Cutler — the salon owner — took it even shorter, with choppy layering that Morgan loved for its “edginess.” To take the look even further, colorist Carly Militello gave Morgan an icy-cold blond color. 

BEFORE: Robin Janes, 28

Robin Janes
Julie Mazziotta

AFTER: 

Robin Janes
Perry Hagopian

Colorist Elena Tavarez took Robin’s hair from a basic brown to a deep, rich auburn to offset her coloring, while stylist Dottie Shannon trimmed off several inches for a revived look.

BEFORE: Katie Bolden, 32

Katie Bolden
Julie Mazziotta

AFTER: 

Katie Bolden
Perry Hagopian

Katie’s hair had great color already, so she just got a fresh cut from stylist Jocelyn Marrero.

 

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Don't Miss a Moment

Get 4 FREE Issues of PEOPLE Magazine
GET IT NOW

Get your People daily dose

Subscribe to the daily newsletter for the latest celebrity news.
Sign up Now