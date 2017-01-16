Half Their Size 2017: Weight-Loss Winners Share Their Success Stories

TIM BUCHANAN, 40

Before: 420 lbs.

After: 210 lbs.

How He Did It: "My diet put me in the correct mindset and changed my relationship with food," says the father of four, who enlisted St. Louis-based weight-loss and life coach Charles D'Angelo to help him lose half his size. Now Buchanan starts the day with cardio and continues to eat six, small, nutrient-dense meals per day.