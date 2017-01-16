Half Their Size

Half Their Size 2017: Weight-Loss Winners Share Their Success Stories

How 7 dedicated dieters transformed their bodies

By

Posted on

More

1 of 7

Lori Mitchell; Leslie McFalls

JESSICA LINZ, 31

Before: 256 lbs.

After: 123 lbs.

How She Did It: The mom-of-two turned to Jenny Craig and started exercising. "I run, bike, swim and also take barre and cardio classes," says the Bentonville, Arkansas, resident, who is also training for a half marathon and a half Ironman with her husband. "I learned how strong I am."

2 of 7

LaToya Cary; Sheriece Dabney

LATOYA CARY, 29

Before: 294 lbs.

After: 146 lbs.

How She Did It: "I made a plan and stuck to it," says the Richmond, Virginia, resident, who cut out high-fat foods, practiced portion control and did at least 30 minutes of cardio per week. She's since upped her workouts and added weight training for more definition. Says Cary: "My body feels great."

3 of 7

Andrew McLaughlin; James McLaughlin

JAMES MCLAUGHLIN, 36

Before: 358 lbs.

After: 176 lbs.

How He Did It: McLaughlin joined Weight Watchers and stays on track by following the points-based program. Now he cooks nutritious meals at home with his husband and enjoys long walks in his Spokane, Washington, neighborhood. "I really pay attention to how I feel after I eat," he says. "I feel my best when I eat healthy and don't overindulge."

4 of 7

Stacey Bentley(2)

STACEY BENTLEY, 43

Before: 340 lbs.

After: 166 lbs.

How She Did It: She signed up for Atkins and adopted a low-carb lifestyle. The El Mirage, Arizona-based Bentley also started working out, and — after reaching her goal weight — had skin removal surgery. "It was the final step to becoming the new me!"

5 of 7

Tim Buchanan; Charles D'Angelo

TIM BUCHANAN, 40

Before: 420 lbs.

After: 210 lbs.

How He Did It: "My diet put me in the correct mindset and changed my relationship with food," says the father of four, who enlisted St. Louis-based weight-loss and life coach Charles D'Angelo to help him lose half his size. Now Buchanan starts the day with cardio and continues to eat six, small, nutrient-dense meals per day.

6 of 7

Mary Panico; Kara Riggio

BRI BLANK, 24

Before: 306 lbs.

After: 156 lbs.

How She Did It: The Brooklyn-based Blank researched healthy foods she could eat and used MyFitnessPal to count calories. After losing 50 lbs. in four months, she joined a gym — and now she has a personal-trainer certification. "I have helped my mom lose over 100 lbs!" says Blank, who also started a blog to inspire others.

7 of 7

Gina Lassales(2)

GINA LASSALES, 44

Before: 300 lbs.

After: 120 lbs.

How She Did It: "I overhauled my entire diet," says the Port St. Lucie, Florida, resident, who gave up sugar, processed foods and swapped starches like pasta for veggie-heavy salads. Lassales also started wearing a Fitbit and talking long walks. Now she logs about 15,000 steps per day.

See Also

More

More