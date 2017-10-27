Bodies News
All of Haleigh Hampton Carvalho's Most Dramatic Moments on My Giant Life
From getting engaged to a baby on the way, the My Giant Life star has fit in some huge moments over the last two years
By Julie Mazziotta•@julietmazz
Engaged!
When Hampton Carvalho, 25, is introduced on the show, she's smitted with boyfriend Bryan Carvalho, 34 — though he's nine years older and 11 inches shorter. The happy couple soon get engaged after Carvalho pops the question on the beach in California, on their two year anniversary.
“When I was in college, I was really hung up on the fact that I’m a big person and I want to feel small and protected. So I only dated taller guys,” she explained. “But height doesn’t matter. Brian makes me feel like the most beautiful, perfect, special person in the world and so protected and so small. I melt when I’m around him. I don’t feel 6’7″. I feel 5’7″.”
An (Un)Happy Family?
Though Hampton Carvalho was thrilled to get engaged, her dad, Tay, had his doubts.
“[My dad] expected me to marry someone who is taller and bigger than me, and make, like superbabies,” she said. “And so when I brought Bryan around, my dad joked that I was ruining the gene pool.”
He begrudgingly gave Bryan his approval to propose, under one condition — they wouldn't get married until two years later, in 2017. The couple didn't exactly stick to that promise.
“I want to honor that word, but I don’t want to wait,” Bryan said at the time. “I want to get married this year. As soon as possible.”
Dress Shopping!
Saying yes to the perfect dress is tougher when you're 6'7"! Hampton Carvalho had to remember that nothing is going to look just like the mannequin when she went wedding dress shopping.
“It was a little frustrating trying on different dresses and knowing they don’t fit me like they fit other girls,” she admitted, adding that she must “try [not] to play the comparison game in my head of like, ‘Well, man, nothing’s going to fit me the way that it fits the model in the book.’ ”
But there was no need to stress — she eventually found the dress.
“Being 6’7″, I definitely have struggled with my fair share of insecurities, and I’ve always struggled to feel confident and feel beautiful,” she said, “but this dress that I’m going to wear on my wedding day makes me feel awesome. I put it on, and I feel awesome.”
Wedding Day
The couple was over the moon on their wedding day, on June 25, 2015.
“Saying yes to Bryan was the best thing I’ve ever done, and I’m so excited to be his wife,” Hampton Carvahlo told PEOPLE. “Bryan told me after our first kiss he would marry me, and that seems like so long ago, but we’re just so happy that our wedding day was such a success and we could celebrate with our friends and family.”
Cross-Country Moves
Just a few months in, their marriage was put to a major test. Hampton Carvalho had planned to continue her professional volleyball career in Southern California, nearby her family and friends, but Carvalho was offered a volleyball coaching job at a college in Tennessee.
“I would be lying if I said that I’m totally 100 percent excited,” she says. “I really love living in California. I’m sad, I don’t want to leave. I wish that this job was closer. But you can’t always get what you want.”
“I do feel a little internal pressure that I’m letting myself down,” she admits. “This was my dream forever and now its not going to happen. I don’t want to wake up in ten years and hate myself or hate Brian for ‘giving up’ my playing career. I want to feel fully satisfied and I don’t know if I do yet.”
Couple of Coaches
Luckily, Hampton Carvalho was able to be an assistant coach at the college alongside Carvalho, while taking graduate school classes.
“I think Haleigh wasn’t initially as excited as I was to take this opportunity, but when it comes down to it, it’s a good career opportunity, and I think it’s a total no-brainier,” Carvalho said.
Expecting!
Surprise! Shortly after moving to Tennessee, the couple found out that they have a baby on the way.
“The baby was an absolute surprise,” Hampton Carvalho told PEOPLE. “We were told by five different doctors that we couldn’t conceive naturally.”
“We tried for a while but on our move out to Tennessee we decided that we were happy with where we were and enjoying married life, and the second we said we didn’t want to try anymore we got pregnant, figures right?”
Welcome Baby Kaia!
As a Valentine's Day treat, baby Kaia arrived on February 14.
"Our blue eyed baby girl and perfect little Valentine," Hampton Carvalho wrote on Instagram.
The new parents are clearly smitten, and Kaia is a seasoned traveler already, with trips to Hawaii and Alabama in the books.
"These are the days we've been dreaming of," Hampton Carvalho wrote of the family's Hawaiian vacation.