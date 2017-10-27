All of Haleigh Hampton Carvalho's Most Dramatic Moments on My Giant Life

An (Un)Happy Family?

Though Hampton Carvalho was thrilled to get engaged, her dad, Tay, had his doubts.

“[My dad] expected me to marry someone who is taller and bigger than me, and make, like superbabies,” she said. “And so when I brought Bryan around, my dad joked that I was ruining the gene pool.”

He begrudgingly gave Bryan his approval to propose, under one condition — they wouldn't get married until two years later, in 2017. The couple didn't exactly stick to that promise.

“I want to honor that word, but I don’t want to wait,” Bryan said at the time. “I want to get married this year. As soon as possible.”