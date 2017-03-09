Gwyneth Paltrow Ignores the Criticism Over Her Health Advice: ‘People Can Get Really Reactive’

Go ahead and judge Gwyneth Paltrow all you want for her health advice — she’s confident people will come around in a few years.

The actress and GOOP founder says many of her ideas initially considered crazy, such as vaginal steaming, eventually became popular.

“When you’re at the forefront of something that’s new, people can get really reactive: ‘This is crazy! Why are you doing this?’ Then, five years later, everyone’s fine with it. So I have a bit of pattern recognition in hand at this point — which is helpful,” Paltrow, 44, tells Women’s Health for their April issue.

But she’s also learned not to take that criticism personally.

“When someone doesn’t like something you do, or doesn’t share your interest in something, that doesn’t have anything to do with you,” she says. “It’s a blessing to be liberated from the chains of other people’s perceptions of you. It’s part of wellness, working at that. I’ve gotten to a point where I like myself. I do my best as a person. I also have nothing to hide.”

Paltrow, who was just coming off an eight-day, goat-milk cleanse at the time of the interview, says she’s currently looking for ways to aid digestion.

“I’m really interested in the impact of heavy metals and parasites on our bodies,” she says. “I think they’re two of the biggest culprits in terms of why we feel bad. I’m knee-deep in figuring out ways to clear them from the body, looking at all sorts of potentially weird modalities.”

Paltrow says her fascination with health care all stems from her family.

“When my father was diagnosed with cancer in 1998, I really started to think about the link between environmental toxins and cancer,” she explains. “What’s the impetus behind the way our bodies are no longer able to overcome all these skyrocketing diseases, from immune disorders to autism to diabetes and cancer? What is going on? That exploration definitely started me down the path. I want to be healthy, to feel as good as I can.”