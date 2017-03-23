Gwyneth Paltrow Publishes a Guide to Anal Sex on Goop Website

Gwyneth Paltrow shares her expertise on all things lifestyle, health and beauty on her goop site — and now that apparently includes anal sex.

On Thursday, goop released its second annual Sex Issue featuring content on a number of sex-related topics, including a very explicit Q&A about anal sex with psychoanalyst and author Paul Joannides.

“First it was shocking, then it was having a cultural moment, now it’s practically standard in the modern bedroom repertoire — or so a quick scan of any media, from porn to HBO, will tell you,” the article reads. “But the reality about anal is not, actually, that everyone’s doing it. […] If anal turns you on, you are definitely not alone.”

The article unabashedly discusses various aspects of the sex act, from anal sex in porn versus real life to health risks and how to ensure a good experience.

This year’s Sex Issue also includes a discussion of the ethics of porn, a piece on the importance of sex education for young girls, a guide to having casual sex and, of course, a sex-themed shop featuring Paltrow-approved lingerie, oils and sex toys (because everyone needs a $795 massaging ring).