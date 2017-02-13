Rick Ross Reveals How He Lost Weight — Without Giving Up Wings and Burgers

Rick Ross showed off his slimmed down physique on the Grammy Awards red carpet on Sunday, and revealed he was able to get in shape without completely cutting out his favorite foods.

“I’ve just really been eating a lot better, working out, staying RossFit [his version of CrossFit], and still enjoying myself,” Ross, 41, told PEOPLE. “I still eat my Wingstop, I still go to Checkers for a burger, but as a whole, the late-night steaks, and in the studio it was really easy for me to go crazy from 11 [p.m.] to 4 a.m. I just cut that out.”

Ross says dropping the weight has made him feel “a lot better.”

The Grammy nominee originally lost 75 lbs. at the urging of his doctor after he experienced two seizures within six hours of each other in 2011. Ross, who weighed 350 lbs. at his highest weight, began losing weight by making small lifestyle changes rather than overhauling his diet and exercise routine all at once.

“If I quit all the things I loved cold turkey, I knew it would only be so long before I went back to my old ways,” he told Men’s Health last August. “My advice for anyone looking to lose weight is to not make it feel like a job.”