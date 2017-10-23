Grace Jones doesn’t think being a size 0 is sexy — at all

In a recent interview with The Guardian, the 69-year-old was asked what she thought about fashion and modeling today, and the musician — who started off her career as a model in Paris — said, “I’m glad I’m not doing it now. I’d probably be dead. Everybody’s so skinny. Size 0 is like the walking dead. Not sexy at all.”

“When I modeled, I would normally be a model size 6, 8, though my shoulders are wide, it’s hard to make them fit into things,” she continued. “Now I can’t get into model sizes, because they’re really small.”

RELATED VIDEO: Yoga Instructor & Body Positivity Advocate Jessamyn Stanley on Dealing With Internet Trolls: ‘How Sad Must Your Life Be?’

The music legend also said that she couldn’t handle the constant travel required of a model these days.

“I’m happy not traveling as much as I used to. Traveling is a pain in the ass since 9/11,” Jones said. “I used to love it when it was easy, with Concorde [the high-speed airliner]. I enjoy being on the plane but not being patted down between the legs and then asked for a selfie. You can’t say anything to anyone in the airport.”

Jones — who performed topless at Brooklyn’s Afropunk’s Fancy Dress Ball in 2015 — is currently working on her 11th studio album.