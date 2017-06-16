Goldie Hawn Gets #Fitspiration from — a Mural?: ‘Never Give Up!’

Goldie Hawn isn’t letting a vacation to Greece keep her from achieving her fitness goals!

The actress, 71, is sticking to her workouts — thanks to a little inspiration from a mural.

Hawn hilariously struck an identical pose to that of a bikini-clad woman painted on the side of a gym.

“Working out in Greece. I know will never be like her but … never give up!” Hawn captioned the photo.

The Snatched star previously said that she makes sure to work out daily.

“I try to stay positive and be very, very active. I walk every day and I run and do all kinds of that,” Hawn said.

She prefers quick workouts to spending hours in the gym.

“If I don’t have an hour, I’ll do 15 minute intervals,” Hawn said. “Actually, it’s a very good thing to do. If you’re taxing yourself too much in an hour, you’re taxing a lot of things.”

FROM PEN: Goldie Hawn on Her Amazing Bond with Daughter Kate Hudson

And she’s just as vigilante about sticking to a healthy eating plan.

“I don’t eat a lot. I think we overeat,” Hawn said. “[And] I drink my green juice every day! I do a lot of juicing, I don’t put a lot of food in my stomach and I don’t mix my foods too much. So if I want to have like protein I’ll just eat a bowl of lentils, I won’t mix it with a bunch of stuff.”