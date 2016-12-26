Gisele Bündchen Proves She Can Pack a Punch in Boxing Workout Video

Gisele Bündchen is giving a glimpse into how she stays in supermodel shape.

The model and mom-of-two, 36, shared a video of her boxing workout on Instagram on Monday. In the video, Bündchen spars with Japanese MMA fighter Tateki Matsuda with impressive speed and precision.

She captioned the post with a thank you to Matsuda for gifting her new boxing gloves, which are green and yellow in honor of the Brazilian flag.

“Thank you @tech8mma for my new Brazilian gloves!” she wrote. “I needed the motivation today.”

Matsuda also shared a photo of the gloves on his Instagram page in which he calls Bündchen “my queen” and explains their significance.

“Because my queen represents the best of Brazil, Japan made and gave the highest quality with Brazilian flag design on customized boxing gloves to @gisele,” he wrote. “Thanks @winningjapan for the best gloves. I think my queen loves Xmas gift from me. #ordeneprogresso #custommade #onlyone #teamgisele.”

Bündchen recently spoke about her intense seven-day-a-week fitness routine, which includes working out three times a week at husband Tom Brady’s TB12 Sports Center for rehabilitation on her bad shoulders (she tends to dislocate them while working out) as well as Muay Thai, Pilates and daily yoga.

She also shared that she loves to work out with Brady, 39, during his football off season.

“We kind of are [competitive] when we are working out,” she admitted. “We’re like: ‘Let’s see if you can do this! Watch me!’ We push each other more. I like that.”