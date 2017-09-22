WATCH: Gina Rodriguez Boxes with Boyfriend Joe LoCicero: ‘Strong Is My Sexy’

Throwback to training with @joe_locicero Strong is my sexy. 👊🏽💃🏽How do you like to grow in strength? A post shared by Gina Rodriguez (@hereisgina) on Sep 21, 2017 at 9:59am PDT

The couple that trains together, stays together.

Gina Rodriguez shared a short clip of her training session with boyfriend Joe LoCicero on Thursday, giving fans a glimpse of how the couple stays in shape together.

“Throwback to training with @joe_locicero Strong is my sexy. 👊🏽💃🏽How do you like to grow in strength?,” the Jane the Virgin star, 33, wrote in the caption.

The actress opened up to SHAPE about her love of Muay Thai (or Thai boxing), saying, “I’m the strongest I’ve ever been… doing Muay Thai taught me so much about my body. Now I view it as an engine that keeps me active and healthy.”

As for how she feels about her body: “I love my shape because it makes me strong and fearless,” she said. “It can be difficult to have a good relationship with your body when outside forces are telling you what you should look like. The reality is that there’s a huge spectrum of body shapes, and we need to celebrate all of them.”

Her commitment knows no bounds. On Sunday, Rodriguez squeezed in a pre-Emmys workout in full gown, jewelry and make-up.