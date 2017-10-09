Gina Rodriguez and Boyfriend Joe LoCicero Love Hitting the Gym Together: 'She Pushes Me Hard'

Gina Rodriguez likes to stay in shape with her sweetie by her side.

The actress told Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet for the Los Angeles Dance Project’s annual gala over the weekend that she and boyfriend Joe LoCicero like to train together.

“He’s taught me everything,” Rodriguez told ET.

LoCicero returned the sentiment, saying, “Oh, she learns quick. She pushes me hard.”

Asked to share advice on her key to staying healthy, the Jane the Virgin star said, “Food, eat clean. Eat well. Everything you put in your body is definitely how your body will respond, so be in tune and eat well.”

Rodriguez previously opened up to SHAPE in the magazine’s October cover story about training in Muay Thai, or Thai boxing.

“To do Muay Thai, you have to build up your strength and stamina,” Rodriguez said, revealing that she and her boyfriend Joe LoCicero traveled to Thailand to learn from the pros. “It’s mind over matter, you’re pushing yourself. What I like best about it is the sense of inner strength it gives me. Knowing I can protect myself is a powerful feeling.”

The actress said that her filming schedule allows for working out four to six days a week. She mixes up her training to include weights, boxing, running and yoga alongside the Muay Thai.

“It’s empowering to see the shift in my body,” she said. “That feeling of strength is amazing. I can even do pull-ups now! That was Joe’s idea — he trains me.”