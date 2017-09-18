Now, that’s commitment!

Gina Rodriguez squeezed in one last pre-Emmys workout while wearing her gorgeous gown.

The Jane the Virgin star posted an Instagram story of herself hanging from a pull-up bar in full glam. The photo showed Rodriguez – with her hair and makeup perfectly in place –wearing dangling diamond earrings and a plunging scarlet Naaem Khan dress.

A presenter at the Emmys, Rodriguez handed out the award for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series to Kate McKinnon, who won for her role on Saturday Night Live (the full list of winners can be found here.)

As for the brunette beauty’s quick exercise session, it doesn’t come as too much of a surprise given her dedication to fitness. The star, whose training includes weight lifting, boxing, running, yoga and her new workout discovery, Muay Thai (or Thai boxing), recently opened up to SHAPE about her new routine. “I’m the strongest I’ve ever been … doing Muay Thai taught me so much about my body. Now I view it as an engine that keeps me active and healthy,” she said.

As for how she feels about her body: “I love my shape because it makes me strong and fearless,” she said. “It can be difficult to have a good relationship with your body when outside forces are telling you what you should look like. The reality is that there’s a huge spectrum of body shapes, and we need to celebrate all of them.”