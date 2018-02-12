Gigi Hadid Slams Weight Commenters: 'I Will Not Further Explain the Way My Body Looks'

Gigi Hadid: 1, cyberbullies: 0.

With New York Fashion Week in full swing, the 22-year-old model took to social media on Sunday to shut down Twitter trolls who are criticizing her for her weight on the catwalk.

“For those of you so determined to come up w why my body has changed over the years, you may not know that when I started @ 17 I was not yet diagnosed w/Hashimoto’s disease; those of u who called me ‘too big for the industry’ were seeing inflammation & water retention due to that,” Hadid began.

She continued, “Over the last few years I’ve been properly medicated to help symptoms including those, as well as extreme fatigue, metabolism issues, body’s ability to retain heat, etc … I was also part of a holistic medical trial that helped my thyroid levels balance out.”

“Although stress & excessive travel can also affect the body, I have always eaten the same, my body just handles it differently now that my health is better. I may be ‘too skinny’ for u, honestly this skinny isn’t what I want to be, but I feel healthier internally and am still learning and growing with my body everyday, as everyone is.”

“I will not further explain the way my body looks, just as anyone, with a body type that doesnt suit ur ‘beauty’ expectation, shouldnt have to. Not to judge others, but drugs are not my thing, stop putting me in that box just because u dont understand the way my body has matured.”

She ended, “Please, as social media users & human beings in general, learn to have more empathy for others and know that you never really know the whole story. Use your energy to lift those that you admire rather than be cruel to those u don’t.”

Hadid was quickly met with support, including from fellow model pal Kendall Jenner.

In Dec. 2016, the model opened up about her Hashimoto’s battle. Hashimoto’s is an autoimmune condition that causes thyroid damage.

“My metabolism actually changed like crazy this year,” Hadid said. “I have Hashimoto’s disease. It’s a thyroid disease, and it’s now been two years since taking the medication for it.”

“It’s now been two years since taking the medication for it, so for the [Victoria’s Secret] show I didn’t want to lose any more weight,” she continued. “I just want to have muscles in the right place, and if my butt can get a little perkier, then that’s good.”

For years, Hadid has shut down critics of her weight because she’s worked hard for her figure.

Gigi Hadid walks the runway at Bottega Veneta Ready to Wear Fall/Winter 2018-2019 during New York Fashion Week on February 9 Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

“I have lost weight and gained weight,” the model told PEOPLE exclusively during her fitting for the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in 2016.

“My weight fluctuates so much,” she continued. “I really didn’t mean to [lose weight]. Like I want boobs. I want my a– back. But it’s not my fault. My weight fluctuates and so does everybody’s and I think that if people are gonna judge, that’s the worst you can possibly do because everybody is different.”