Gigi Hadid Says 'I Love My Body Now' After Hashimoto's Disease Diagnosis

After she was criticized for her weight, Gigi Hadid has opened up on why she loves her body no matter what people might say about her.

The supermodel, 22, revealed that she appreciates her physical appearance even more following her diagnosis of Hashimoto’s disease, an autoimmune condition that causes thyroid damage.

“I’ve loved my body when I was just diagnosed and I loved [it] going through it and I love my body now,” Hadid told E! News at the Anna Sui show during New York Fashion Week on Monday.

“It’s just about everyone accepting their body as it matures and knowing that it’s not always going to look the same and you can love yourself in all different sizes,” said the model, who opened up about her Hashimoto’s battle in December 2016.

“I think it’s good to be honest. I’ve talked about my experience with Hashimoto’s but a lot of people can connect with it,” the daughter of Yolanda Hadid shared about her illness.

Hadid recently shut down Twitter trolls who were criticizing her for her weight on the catwalk.

“Those of u who called me ‘too big for the industry’ were seeing inflammation & water retention due to that,” Hadid tweeted on Feb. 11 about the symptoms of the disease.

“Over the last few years I’ve been properly medicated to help symptoms including those, as well as extreme fatigue, metabolism issues, body’s ability to retain heat, etc,” she wrote. “I was also part of a holistic medical trial that helped my thyroid levels balance out.”

Hadid has been very vocal about loving the skin you are in throughout her career.

“I have lost weight and gained weight,” the model told PEOPLE exclusively during her fitting for the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in 2016.

“My weight fluctuates so much,” she continued. “I really didn’t mean to [lose weight]. Like I want boobs. I want my a– back. But it’s not my fault. My weight fluctuates and so does everybody’s and I think that if people are gonna judge, that’s the worst you can possibly do because everybody is different.”