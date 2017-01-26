‘Genderless_Nipples’ Instagram Account Challenges the Platform’s No-Female-Nipples Policy

Miley Cyrus, Rihanna and Chrissy Teigen all had photos removed under Instagram’s no-female-nipples policy, but a new account is trying to outsmart the social media behemoth by posting close-ups of male and female nipples that are nearly impossible to distinguish by gender.

@Genderless_Nipples asks people to submit photos of their nipples to fool Instagram.

“Dear Instagram, why don’t you try and figure out which nipples you can and cannot delete? Good luck!” they wrote to launch the account in December.

Dear Instagram, why don't you try and figure out which nipples you can and cannot delete? Good luck! 🤘🏼💥💪🏼🌸⭐️ A photo posted by Genderless Nipples (@genderless_nipples) on Dec 4, 2016 at 9:19pm PST

According to Instagram’s community guidelines, they will remove photos of nudity — which includes female nipples.

“We know that there are times when people might want to share nude images that are artistic or creative in nature, but for a variety of reasons, we don’t allow nudity on Instagram,” it reads. “It also includes some photos of female nipples, but photos of post-mastectomy scarring and women actively breastfeeding are allowed.”

The creators of @Genderless_Nipples say they wanted to challenge Instagram’s policy.

“We are not against following the rules, but we think these should be applied to all genders equally,” Evelyne Wyss, who created the account with Morgan-Lee Wagner and Marco Russo, told BuzzFeed. “By uploading a close-up picture, how could Instagram even tell the difference? We want to show them their guidelines won’t work in today’s society anymore.”

RELATED VIDEO: Why Khloe Kardashian Isn’t Afraid of a Nip Slip

Wyss says the account — which now has over 71,000 followers — receives around 90 submissions a day.

And Instagram even removed one of their posts, of a male nipple, for violating the community guidelines.

NEWS: We just had one of our male nipples removed. Instagram, you can't even tell the difference between male and female nipples; who could!? So why even bother banning female nipples if they can be so similar?💪🏼💥⭐️ Ps. Thanks everyone for returning tonour account @genderlessnipples is a fake Instagram account. A photo posted by Genderless Nipples (@genderless_nipples) on Dec 5, 2016 at 4:30pm PST

“Instagram, you can’t even tell the difference between male and female nipples; who could!?” they posted. “So why even bother banning female nipples if they can be so similar?”