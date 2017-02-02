Gabrielle Union Says ‘My Best Anti-Aging Tip Is the Ability to Say ‘No, No and Hell No’ ‘

Gabrielle Union seems like she never ages — but swears she isn’t resorting to Botox to keep her eternally youthful appearance.

“I don’t like needles,” the Women’s Health March cover star, 44, says in the issue. “I’m not going to rule out Botox, but the idea of putting a needle in my face — I’m not there yet.”

The actress credits her youthful glow to her genetics and a couple of healthy habits.

“I have pretty oily skin, I drink a lot of water, I don’t smoke, and I don’t have a hard life,” she says.

In addition to drinking water and staying cigarette-free, Union offers up another piece of anti-aging advice.

“My best anti-aging tip is the ability to say no, no and hell no,” she says. “We run ourselves ragged saying yes to every freaking thing, whether it’s to our family, spouses or careers. I sleep eight hours a day and don’t let myself stress out. A lot of people call it selfish, but I don’t have any wrinkles.”

And while she might not look like she’s getting older, Union says she definitely feels like she is.

“As I’ve aged, everything on my body hurts!” she admits. “My hips, back, shoulders — lots of aches and pains.”

Despite that, Union stays active to stay healthy.

“I have a family history of diabetes, high blood pressure and high cholesterol, and I know that can lead to an early death,” she says. “I want to be a vital and energetic part of my family for a long time, not to be big mama in a rocking chain in the TV room, or huffing and puffing just going up stairs. I work out not because I get off on it, but because I want to live!”

And while she has a killer body, Union doesn’t adhere to a super-strict diet.

“I’m not obsessive about food, like, ‘Oh no, I ate badly, so I have to stay in the gym for two hours!’ ” she says. “At the end of the day, did I enjoy that meal? Hell yes! Am I going to stress out about it? Hell no! And magically, the world doesn’t end because of what I ate.”