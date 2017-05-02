Fox News Reporter Says Network Took Her Off Air After She Shared Infertility Struggle

Fox News reporter Diana Falzone is suing the network for gender discrimination, claiming that they reduced her airtime after she shared her endometriosis and fertility struggles.

Falzone, who hosts the show Fox411 and writes for FoxNews.com, filed the lawsuit on Monday in New York State, according to The New York Times. In it, she says that executives at the network removed her from appearing on the show or online after she wrote a column about learning that she had endometriosis, and that she may never conceive.

Falzone also says that she was never given an explanation for her demotion, and that her supervisor advised her to look for a new job.

“The issues raised in Diana Falzone’s lawsuit are a concern for all women,” her lawyer, Nancy Erika Smith, said in a statement. “Fox News never banned her male counterparts who have discussed their personal health issues on air. Indeed, those men saw their careers advance.”

Her lawsuit comes at a turbulent time for the network. In March, Bill O’Reilly was pushed out after The New York Times found that five women were paid a combined $13 million to settle sexual harassment lawsuits against him, and 11 current and former employees filed a class-action lawsuit accusing the network of racial discrimination. And in October, former chairman and CEO Roger Ailes resigned amid sexual harassment lawsuits, including one from on-air personality Gretchen Carlson.

Falzone thanked people for their support on Twitter after the news of her lawsuit broke.

Thank you everyone for your support ❤ pic.twitter.com/twdisbHwml — dianafalzone (@dianafalzone) May 1, 2017

“It means so much to me that I’m able to speak openly about endometriosis and have your incredible support,” she said in a video. “Thank you for your kind messages, and your blessings. I’m hoping that together, we can raise awareness about endometriosis, and be there for all the women who suffer from it.”