Fox and Friends Meteorologist with MS Slams Viewer Who Complains About Her Legs

Fox and Friends’ Janice Dean is fighting back after a viewer said her legs are “distracting.”

The meteorologist, who has multiple sclerosis, shared the viewer’s note and her own response on her Facebook page on Monday night.

“I’m sorry if you don’t like my legs. I’m grateful I have them to walk with,” Dean responded. “You’re right. I don’t look like the typical person on TV, and I’m proud to be a size 10. Imagine that! You can always turn the channel if you’re offended by my huge legs.”

Dean writes in an editorial for FoxNews.com that the reaction online was “overwhelming,” with people reaching out in support.

She also adds that her perspective on her legs has changed over the years, especially after her multiple sclerosis diagnosis.

“My big legs have always been a sore spot for me — but now more than ever I am proud of them. Because with MS, I could lose my ability to walk literally any day,” Dean writes. “So I’ve learned to be proud of my legs, and am grateful for them every day of my life.”