Former NFL Quarterback on a Mission to Lose Weight After Hitting 500 Lbs.

A former NFL quarterback is on a mission to regain his health after watching his weight hit over 500 lbs.

Jared Lorenzen once sprinted around the field as a quarterback for the New York Giants and the Indianapolis Colts, but after he was cut from training camp in 2008 and no longer had to stay under the league-mandated 292 lbs., his weight skyrocketed.

“Right now, if I didn’t wake up tomorrow, it wouldn’t be a shock to many people,” Lorenzen says in a video for his initiative, The Jared Lorenzen Project.

He went back to football in 2014, as a quarterback for an indoor football team, and immediately blew out his ankle.

“When I came back to play, I looked terrible. I can still remember rolling out to my left and seeing the guy coming for me and telling my body, ‘Get down, get down, get down. Throw it away and get down.’ But me being big, I didn’t have the reactionary time, I couldn’t get down before he hit me and shattered my ankle,” Lorenzen says. “And my first thought is, ‘How are they going to get me off this field?’ When they had to get four people — linemen — to carry me, I’m like ‘What the heck are you doing?’ ”

RELATED VIDEO: After Weighing 395 Lbs, This Grad Student Discovered Yoga & Lost Over 120 Lbs

Now, Lorenzen is working with celebrity trainer Gunnar Peterson and nutritionist Philip Goglia to lose the majority of his 502 lbs. and salvage his health.

“I’m lucky to have the team surrounding me right now. … It’s going to be hard,” he says. “It’s going to be a long journey, but on the other side, there’s a whole new, call it life, on the other side.”

And Lorenzen hopes to inspire others along the way.

“If I can get the other people in the community to say, ‘Look, Jared can do it, let’s jump on this bandwagon. Let’s do it,’ ” he said in the video. “To know that I can be this person that got such and such off his meds or connect him with his son or daughter, that’s all you can ask for.”