Speaking of Revenge Bodies: Tarek El Moussa Shows Off His Ripped Muscles Days After Christina’s Bikini Shoot

Tarek El Moussa is giving us his best blue steel!

The Flip or Flop star, 36, did a shirtless photoshoot last year, but shared the photos just a week after his estranged wife Christina shared a bikini photoshoot of her own.

Tarek posted one image on Instagram Thursday.

“I shot this and was too embarrassed to share so I didn’t…,” he writes. “I know my journey has inspired many people so I made the difficult decision to post.. this is after battling 2 cancers and a debilitating back injury. My doctor said ‘You would probably never be able to lift weights again’… that motivated me to prove him wrong and get into the best shape of my life!!!”

“Thank you to my trainer @quintin_tucker for all the hard work and motivation and @pyejirsa for the amazing photos. Remember….it’s not the size of the dog in the fight, it’s the size of the fight in the dog…”

Christina posted photos of her fit physique on March 23, from a shoot she did with daughter Taylor, 6, for L*Space’s Mommy & Me line.

The couple, who also have son Brayden, 1, announced their divorce to PEOPLE in December.

Tarek previously told PEOPLE that he had a difficult three years dealing with his two cancer diagnosis and back problems.

He said the worst part of battling cancer was not radiation or surgery, but the months after when he dealt with heart palpitations and hormone imbalances that led him to gain 40 lbs. Tarek then threw out his back in 2014, and proceeded to lose 70 lbs. when he was stuck in bed after back surgery.

“I looked like death,” he said. “I wasn’t the happy, outgoing guy I once was. I was so miserable. It was a struggle just to wake up in the morning.”

Now Tarek says he’s back to his “healthy” weight of 195 lbs. and working out regularly — and he clearly has the muscles to show for it.