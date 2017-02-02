Fitness Instagrammer Trimmed Inches but Weighs More: ‘Weight Means Nothing. Measurements Are Way More Realistic’

Another reason to ignore the number on the scale!
Fitness Instagrammer and student Fenella McCall used to feel down about her body. Despite working out regularly for 17 months, she was still gaining weight.
“I’ve grown up with intense body hatred,” McCall, 30, tells PEOPLE. “I’m not sure where it all stemmed from, but I was always super aware of my body and nothing ever seemed good enough.”
A former heroin addict, she started doing Kayla Itstines’ Beach Body Guide program in August 2015, after quitting drugs led to weight gain on her skinny frame.
“I had put on a fair bit of chub after getting clean from heroin,” McCall, from Melbourne, says. “I had put down drugs and replaced it with food. I was unhappy. I felt disgusting in my own body. I was eating lots of sugar.”
In 2016 I finally learnt how to love myself 🙋❤️. I would say 'again' but I never truly think I learnt how to in the first place 😔😢… I learnt that it is possible to be happy and at peace with myself 🙏. I learnt that it doesn't matter what you think of me as much as it matters what I think of me ☝️🤓.. I finally realised that I can't please everyone and mannnnnn was that a relief 🙌✨.. I figured out that it was actually 'never too late' to follow my dreams. 2016 brought me a world of possibilities and I will be forever grateful ☺️🙋. For the whole of 2016, I didn't inject heroin. Something I used to do daily for the many years before 😢.. The photo above on the left, I hated myself 😔. The photo above, in the middle, I was trying and battling to love myself.😕 And the photo above on the right, I am actually starting to get somewhere 😍🤗… To LEARN the art of self love 😝😍… You guys have helped me SOOOOOO much along the way…. Thank you and can't wait to push my limits even further 🙏💃😘 #bbg2016
McCall says she was self-conscious about working out in the gym at first, but she soon saw positive changes.
“I was super determined and committed,” she says. “Each week I found a pokey little corner at the gym behind the machines so no one could see me, and worked my butt off. Slowly, slowly, as I got fitter and stronger, my confidence started to build.”
A year and a half later, McCall is fitter than ever, but the body doubts still creep in, especially when she steps on the scale and sees the number going up instead of down.
“I guess I was concerned about weight gain cause I always used to assume that meant fat,” she explains. “Since coming back to [university] I’ve been eating more. But I forget that I’m also now lighting weights. Slowly, I’m lifting HEAVIER weights. I can actually feel my muscles getting stronger.”
So I'm pretty sure I'm going to start yoga 🙋🙏✨ Hang on, Let me rephrase that (the power of language and all). I AM GOING TO START YOGA 🙋😬😍…. Yoga and Pilates.. I don't know how or when it's going to happen, but I just know it will 🤔❤. I'm planting the seed… I want to still keep my other forms of exercise, but I also need to something to support me with anxiety and stress 😯😊. I think yoga may help. Also- I used to be a little gymnast 🤸♀️🌿. In fact, I was gym captain at school. I lost everything to drugs though. My flexibility, my lungs, my strength 😫. I remember trying to do the splits and backbends a couple months ago and not being able to, so I gave up. For me- I fight the 'well you're shit so just give up' and 'this is too hard' head all the time 🙍🙅… Well, like other things since being clean, I'm finally ready to put my thoughts aside. To begin from the bottom and accept where I'm at. The start. I'm in so much fear sharing this right now. Makes it real you know!? But whatever happens, happens… This is just where I'm at right now 😌🌸 Here's to starting from the beginning and learning to love ourselves, no matter what ❤✨😬🌺😘
And on Sunday, McCall posted a side-by-side image of herself at the start of the program, and now. Though she weighs 1 kg. more (about 2 lbs.) ,the difference in her body is huge.
“That’s the beauty of progress shots. Your eyes can’t lie to you as much as your mind can play tricks on you,” she says. “My mind is always playing tricks with me. ‘You’re hopeless, you’re not fit, that’s not really muscle.’ But when I see the photos, I know what is real and what isn’t.”
My secret? Fitness and food 😜🤔😘.. I started @kayla_itsines #bbg in Aug 2015, along with Boxing and now- more recently weight lifting 🏋️♀️🙏.. I ate pretty healthy anyway, but lots of sugar, until my bloating got too much- and I cut out dairy, gluten and sugar (including fruit) about 4 months ago… Since Christmas though, I've been super lenient and eating all the foods 🙋😬.. My tummy seems to of healed a bit though 😌👊.. This isn't easy, in fact, it's pretty hard!! But after 15 years or drug abuse and smoking ciggies- I am so glad I got clean and then healthy cause I've never felt better in my life ❤❤❤❤ It really is possible to change your whole lifestyle around 🙌✔️. I know- cause I have done it ☺️🌟✨ xxx (side note- I avoid dairy as much as possible, will only have a TINY bit of soft cheese if I can't avoid, I generally steer clear of gluten, and I totally steer clear of packet sugar/ refined sugar) ( only a little fruit each day to 😘😘) xxx
For others looking to get fit, McCall recommends tracking weight loss progress with photos, rather than the scale. And she says her body image is in a much better place.
“Honestly, I feel fabulous. I love my body and who I am,” she says. “I never thought I would say that. I was always way too ashamed. I grew up never feeling good enough. I thought I needed to be skin and bones to be happy. Now, the goal is health. It’s to be fit and strong. Not skinny and weak.”