Massy Arias on Her Flat Abs 9 Days After Childbirth: ‘You Saw How Active I Was During Pregnancy’

After nine months of staying on her usual nutritious eating and exercise track, Massy Arias delivered a healthy baby girl. And nine days later, the fitness Instagrammer was right back to her pre-pregnancy abs, which she credits to her healthy lifestyle.

Arias shared a before and after photo to show her body nine days postpartum.

“Recovering and eating as best as I can with enough caloric surplus for milk supply,” Arias says of her eating habits after giving birth. “You saw how active I was during my pregnancy and how well I ate. I had a natural labor with no complications (thank God and to this lifestyle). I am still practicing what I believe in: food is medicine and I don’t deprive myself from any food groups. I just EAT WHOLE AND EAT WELL.”

The Los Angeles-based health coach says she’s waiting to work out again.

“I do miss movement but first, I have to heal properly,” she writes.

Arias adds that people shouldn’t feel like they need to look just like her post-pregnancy.

“THIS POST ISN’T INTENDED TO SET ANY EXPECTATIONS OR TO BE NEGATIVE,” she says. “WE ALL HAVE DIFFERENT JOURNEYS.”

Arias delivered baby Indira, her first child, in a water birth in just 20 minutes. And like many new moms, she’s struggling with breastfeeding.

“Been really in a limbo trying to figure this out,” she says. “Waking up every two hrs to breastfeed or may I say, syringe feed until I can recover from the bad latching. They don’t prepare you for how hard it is to breastfeed but I’m getting the hang of it.”