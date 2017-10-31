A personal trainer is looking to The Doctors for help after her illegal butt implants started causing her major pain.

Jenelle Butler decided to get butt injections in 2010, soon after the birth of her son.

“After I had my son I was going through post-partum depression,” Butler, 35, explains in this exclusive clip from Tuesday’s episode of The Doctors. “I felt insecure about how I looked.”

The Atlanta-based mom-of-three decided to go with an unlicensed procedure.

“The word on the street was you call, you make an appointment, rent a room and bring cash,” Butler says. “You’re not supposed to ask any questions.”

Loving my Outfit ALL BODIED☝🏽Get 20 % OFF all shorts & sports bras 👉SUMMER20 @b_o_d_i_e_d www.BODIEDWEAR.COM (I'm wearing a small) A post shared by OWNER OF BODIED® (@getbodiedbyj) on Sep 26, 2017 at 11:02am PDT

But the silicone injections started to go wrong. “Within two years, I started to notice issues,” she says. “I have pain if I sit for too long, sensations of itchiness, discoloration, indentations. Scar tissue has formed. It’s just rock-hard.”

Butler’s concerns are multiplied after she goes to see Dr. Andrew Ordon, who says that the implants may be putting her life at risk.

“It’s just a matter of time that silicone injections in massive amounts in the buttocks are going to create a problem,” Dr. Ordon says. “The big deal though, is that it could be life-threatening.”

The Doctors airs daily. Check your local listings for the time and network.